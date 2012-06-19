BRIEF-Ronshine China proposes additional issue of U.S. dollar denominated senior notes
* Proposed additional issue of us$ denominated senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN, June 19 Tryg, the Nordic region's second-biggest insurer, said on Tuesday it would cut costs and claims expenses by a total 1 billion Danish crowns ($169 million) to reduce its cost ratio.
Tryg said it would cut expenses by 300 million crowns and claims expenses by 700 million to achieve a cost ratio of less than 15 percent.
From the third quarter of next year, Tryg said it expected a combined ratio at 90 or below. The combined ratio is the percentage of revenue spent on claims and costs. A figure below 100 shows an underwriter is profitable.
Last month, Tryg reiterated its medium-term target of a combined ratio of 90, corresponding to an after-tax return on equity of 20 percent. ($1 = 5.9083 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Dan Lalor)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: APAC Covered Bonds Quarterly - 4Q16 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/893847 SYDNEY/SEOUL, February 13 (Fitch) Most Asia-Pacific (APAC) covered bond programmes benefit from a wider buffer against downgrade following the implementation of Fitch Rating's updated covered bond criteria on 26 October 2016, the agency says. This reflects the higher maximum rating uplift of six notches under the new paymen
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 The United States blacklisted Venezuela's Vice President Tareck El Aissami for drug trafficking, the first crackdown by the Trump administration against a top official in President Nicolas Maduro's government for money laundering and the drug trade.