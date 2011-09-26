(Adds detail, quote, share price)

* Tryg, Carnegie reported to police in insider case

* Companies fined about 100,000 Danish crowns each

* Tryg says court should decide outcome of case

COPENHAGEN, Sept 26 Danish financial market regulators have reported Danish insurer Tryg and a Danish unit of Nordic brokerage Carnegie to the police, alleging that they broke insider information rules in 2010.

Tryg denied wrongdoing and said a court should decide the case. Carnegie Bank A/S, the Danish unit of the Stockholm-based Carnegie group, agreed to pay a fine to settle the case.

"We do not agree. We do not believe there has been any wrongdoing and in the end, a court will decide if there has been," said Tryg's spokesman Troels Rasmussen.

The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) only announced on Monday that it had reported the companies to the police in August last year.

The case is based on emails from Carnegie in April last year to a number of its clients saying it had been in contact with Tryg's investor relations department.

In the email to clients, Carnegie said Tryg's investor relations department told it that the insurer would soon make an announcement following uncertainty in the market, the FSA said.

The day after, Tryg announced it would incur extraordinary claims costs of about 700 million Danish crowns ($127.1 million) in the first quarter of 2010.

Carnegie has been fined 100,000 Danish crowns, which it has agreed to pay.

"It is about one and a half years ago, and whether we agree or not, we have estimated that this is the easy way to close the case," Claus Gregersen, managing director of Carnegie Bank in Denmark, told Reuters.

Tryg had been fined "a similar amount", but decided to take the case to court, Tryg said, adding that it saw no reason to change its investor relations practices.

"We have obviously discussed the case internally, and it has made us increasingly aware of things you can say and things you cannot say," head of investor relations Ulrik Andersson said.

Shares in Tryg traded up 1.2 percent at 1259 GMT, underperforming a 2.3 percent rise in the Copenhagen bourse's benchmark index . ($1 = 5.506 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende and Jakob Vesterager; Editing by David Cowell)