COPENHAGEN, July 12 Uncertainty about the outcome of Britain's EU referendum in June lifted Tryg's profit in the second quarter as investors fled to Danish government and mortgage bonds as a safe haven, the Nordic insurer said on Tuesday.

Profit before tax at the region's second biggest general insurer rose 31 percent to 934 million Danish crowns ($139.3 million) in April to June, above a forecast of 785 million crowns helped by higher investment returns.

Tryg, a major player in Denmark and Norway, reported a investment return of 181 million crowns during the quarter, up from a loss of 84 million crowns a year ago.

"We reduced our investment exposure to stocks to less than five percent ahead of the referendum," Chief Executive Morten Hubbe told Reuters.

The market value of Tryg's investment portfolio is about 40 billion crowns and the majority is placed in Danish bonds.

Currencies such as the Danish crown and the Swiss franc are seen as low-risk alternatives to euro zone assets. Demand for Denmark's AAA rated assets has risen and last week the yield on 10-year benchmark bonds dipped below zero percent.

Hubbe said Tryg's business was hit by weak development in the oil-dependent Norwegian economy and he did not expect any improvement there in the near future.

"The Norwegian economy has run out of steam especially within medium-sized and large companies," Hubbe said.

By 0729 GMT, shares in Tryg were up 3.4 percent while the Copenhagen main index was up 0.3 percent.

($1 = 6.7057 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by David Clarke)