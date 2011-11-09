COPENHAGEN Nov 9 The Nordic region's second-biggest insurer Tryg on Wednesday kept its full-year outlook unchanged after posting a fall in third-quarter pretax profits which beat forecasts.

Tryg repeated it expected premium growth in 2011 at the same level as in 2010 and a technical result significantly better than in 2010.

Pretax profit fell to 274 million Danish crowns ($50.0 million) in the third quarter from 369 million a year earlier, above a average forecast of 49.1 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Gross earned premiums rose to 5.29 billion crowns from 4.88 billion in the same quarter a year ago, also beating a 5.15 billion crowns forecast. ($1 = 5.479 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende)