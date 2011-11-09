COPENHAGEN Nov 9 The Nordic region's
second-biggest insurer Tryg on Wednesday kept its
full-year outlook unchanged after posting a fall in
third-quarter pretax profits which beat forecasts.
Tryg repeated it expected premium growth in 2011 at the same
level as in 2010 and a technical result significantly better
than in 2010.
Pretax profit fell to 274 million Danish crowns ($50.0
million) in the third quarter from 369 million a year earlier,
above a average forecast of 49.1 million crowns in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
Gross earned premiums rose to 5.29 billion crowns from 4.88
billion in the same quarter a year ago, also beating a 5.15
billion crowns forecast.
($1 = 5.479 Danish Crowns)
(Reporting by Mette Fraende)