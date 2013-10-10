COPENHAGEN Oct 10 The Nordic region's
second-biggest insurer Tryg posted a
smaller-than-expected fall in third quarter pretax profit, aided
by cost cuts.
Pretax profit fell to 907 million Danish crowns ($164.35
million) in July-September compared with 976 million a year
earlier and exceeding a forecast for 850 million in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
Tryg stood by its full-year 2013 forecast for a combined
ratio - the percentage of revenue spent on claims and costs - of
90 percent or lower and said cost cuts and efficiency drives had
improved the result by 110 million crowns.
($1 = 5.5188 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by David Cowell)