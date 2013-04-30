COPENHAGEN, April 30 The Nordic region's second-biggest insurer, Tryg, beat forecasts with an 8 percent rise in first-quarter pretax profit, aided by cost cutting measures.

The company said on Tuesday pretax profit reached 759 million Danish crowns ($133 million) from 702 million in the same period a year before, above an average forecast for 593 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

($1 = 5.6921 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)