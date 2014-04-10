COPENHAGEN, April 10 Tryg, the Nordic region's second-biggest general insurer, posted first-quarter earnings below expectations due to lower investment return, but maintained its financial targets.

First-quarter pretax profit fell to 602 million crowns ($111.47 million) from 759 million crowns in the same period a year earlier, below forecasts for 665 million in a Reuters poll of analysts..

Tryg said it maintained its target for a return on equity of 20 percent after tax.

($1 = 5.4006 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Stephen Coates)