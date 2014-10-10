COPENHAGEN Oct 10 Tryg, the Nordic region's second-biggest general insurer, posted third-quarter earnings slightly above expectations, and maintained its financial targets.

Pretax profit in the third quarter, which was impacted by a large cloudburst in Copenhagen in August, fell to 782 million Danish crowns ($133.5 million) from 907 million crowns a year earlier; slightly above forecasts for 769 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Tryg said it maintained its target for a return on equity of 20 percent after tax and a combined ratio of 90 percent or less.

(1 US dollar = 5.8573 Danish crown) (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Ole Mikkelsen)