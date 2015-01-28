BRIEF-Electra Private Equity declares special dividend of 2,612p/shr
* Today declaring a special dividend* of £1.0 billion, representing 2,612p per share, to be paid on 5 may 2017
COPENHAGEN Jan 28 The Nordic region's second-biggest general insurer Tryg reported fourth-quarter pretax profit above expectations on Wednesday although its top line fell for the tenth consecutive quarter.
Profit before tax rose by 20.2 percent to 768 million Danish crowns ($117 million) in October to December, above forecast of 579 million crowns in a Reuters poll.
The group kept its guidance for 2015 of a return on equity target at 20 percent after tax and an expense ratio below 15 percent.
($1 = 6.5453 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
