COPENHAGEN, July 10 Tryg, the Nordic
region's second-biggest general insurer, reported second-quarter
pretax profit below expectations on Friday and its top line fell
year-on-year for the twelfth consecutive quarter.
Profit before tax fell 38 percent to 714 million Danish
crowns ($106.20 million) in April to June, below a forecast of
768 million crowns in a Reuters poll.
The group kept its financial targets for 2015 of a return on
equity target at 20 percent after tax and an expense ratio below
15 percent.
($1 = 6.7229 Danish crowns)
