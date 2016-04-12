China tells banks to come clean on misdemeanours - sources
SHANGHAI, April 13 China's banking regulator has told lenders to conduct checks on improper trading, incentives, innovation and charges, according to a document seen by Reuters.
COPENHAGEN, April 12 Tryg, the Nordic region's second-biggest general insurer, reported first-quarter pretax profit above expectations on Tuesday thanks to mild weather and fewer costs.
Profit before tax fell by 15.3 percent to 563 million Danish crowns ($86.3 million) in January to March, but was above a forecast of 489 million crowns in a Reuters poll.
The results were hurt by lower investment return.
The group kept its 2017 guidance of a return-on-equity target at 21 percent after tax and an expense ratio below 15 percent. ($1 = 6.5239 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
SHANGHAI, April 13 China's banking regulator has told lenders to conduct checks on improper trading, incentives, innovation and charges, according to a document seen by Reuters.
(Morning News Call - India edition will not be published on Friday, April 14, as markets are closed for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti and Good Friday.) To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04132017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:15 am: Petroleum Secretary K. D. Tripat