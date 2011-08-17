* Q2 pretax profit 487 mln DKK vs avg forecast 474 mln

* Repeats sees no premium growth in 2011 from last year

COPENHAGEN, Aug 17 Danish insurance company Tryg posted a rise in second-quarter profit above forecasts, aided by premium increases and tight cost control.

The Nordic region's second-biggest insurer said it saw no premium growth for the full-year 2011, but expected its technical result -- which reflects the core insurance business -- to be significantly better than in 2010

Pretax profit rose to 487 million Danish crowns ($94.5 million) in April-June from 173 million in the same period last year, above the 474 million average forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Tryg said gross earned premiums grew by 5.2 percent in the second quarter to 5.15 billion crowns, roughly in line with a 5.12 billion average forecast in the poll.

The company, whose main markets are Denmark and Norway, said its combined ratio improved from the second quarter last year to 91.5 percent.

The combined ratio is the percentage of revenue spent on claims and costs, and a figure below 100 means an underwriter is profitable.

The technical result improved to a profit of 496 million crowns from 394 million a year earlier, also above a consensus forecast of 466 million.

Tryg's shares closed down 1.5 percent at 261 crowns just before the report, underperforming a 0.8 percent fall in the Copenhagen blue-chip index . ($1 = 5.155 Danish Crowns) (Editing by David Hulmes) (Reporting by Mette Fraende)