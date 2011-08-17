* Q2 pretax profit 487 mln DKK vs avg forecast 474 mln
* Repeats sees no premium growth in 2011 from last year
COPENHAGEN, Aug 17 Danish insurance company Tryg
posted a rise in second-quarter profit above
forecasts, aided by premium increases and tight cost control.
The Nordic region's second-biggest insurer said it saw no
premium growth for the full-year 2011, but expected its
technical result -- which reflects the core insurance business
-- to be significantly better than in 2010
Pretax profit rose to 487 million Danish crowns ($94.5
million) in April-June from 173 million in the same period last
year, above the 474 million average forecast by analysts in a
Reuters poll.
Tryg said gross earned premiums grew by 5.2 percent in the
second quarter to 5.15 billion crowns, roughly in line with a
5.12 billion average forecast in the poll.
The company, whose main markets are Denmark and Norway, said
its combined ratio improved from the second quarter last year to
91.5 percent.
The combined ratio is the percentage of revenue spent on
claims and costs, and a figure below 100 means an underwriter is
profitable.
The technical result improved to a profit of 496 million
crowns from 394 million a year earlier, also above a consensus
forecast of 466 million.
Tryg's shares closed down 1.5 percent at 261 crowns just
before the report, underperforming a 0.8 percent fall in the
Copenhagen blue-chip index .
($1 = 5.155 Danish Crowns)
(Editing by David Hulmes)
(Reporting by Mette Fraende)