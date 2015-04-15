(Adds details, analyst comments)
By Ole Mikkelsen
COPENHAGEN, April 15 The Nordic region's
second-biggest general insurer, Tryg, reported
first-quarter pretax profit below expectations on Wednesday hit
by weather-related claims.
Profit before tax rose by 10.5 percent to 665 million Danish
crowns ($95 million) in January to March, below a forecast of
760 million crowns in a Reuters poll.
"The results are affected as more than 5,000 customers were
hit by several storms," Chief Executive Morten Hubbe told
Reuters.
Weather-related claims amounted to 240 million crowns
including a high number of house fires in Norway related to
winter heating.
"It's a bad quarter and it is how it is in the insurance
business," analyst Michael Friis Jorgensen from brokerage firm
Alm. Brand Markets said.
He did not see anything worrisome in the operating result
but expected the shares to fall by between three and five
percent when the market opens in Copenhagen at 0700 GMT.
The result were positively affected by 35 million crowns
from an efficiency programme.
Tryg's profit was also helped by investors attempting to
break the peg between the euro and the Danish crown.
"This led to very low and even negative interest rates,
which in turn resulted in high gains," the company wrote.
The low interest rates will, however, lead to lower
investment income going forward, it said.
The group kept its guidance for 2015 of a return on equity
target at 20 percent after tax and an expense ratio below 15
percent.
($1=7.0234 Danish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Alexander Tange; editing by Jason
Neely)