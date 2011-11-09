(Adds details, quote, share price)

* Q3 pretax profit 274 mln DKK vs 369 mln year ago

* Company keeps full-year outlook unchanged

* Says sees 2011 premium growth at 2010 levels

COPENHAGEN, Nov 9 Danish insurer Tryg on Wednesday posted a 25 percent drop in third-quarter profits, hurt by cloudbursts and declining equity markets, and kept its full-year outlook unchanged.

Pretax profit fell to 274 million Danish crowns ($50.0 million) in the three months to end-September from 369 million in the same period last year, beating all forecasts in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The result was hurt by a loss of 205 million crowns on investment activities, down from a 308 million profit in the third quarter last year.

The Nordic region's second-biggest insurer said the quarter was positively affected by fewer large and medium-sized claims, but dented by a heavy rainstorm that struck Copenhagen in July, causing much flooding.

"This resulted in claims expenses of approximately 1.1 billion crowns but, due to reinsurance, Tryg's expenditure amounted to 190 million crowns," it said in the statement.

The group repeated it saw premium growth in 2011 at the same level as in 2010 and a technical result -- which reflects the core insurance business -- significantly better than in 2010.

Tryg said gross earned premiums grew to 5.29 percent in the third quarter from 4.88 billion a year earlier, above 5.15 billion forecast in the poll.

The company, whose main markets are Denmark and Norway, said its combined ratio strengthened to 91.5 percent in the third quarter from 99.2 percent in the same period last year.

The combined ratio is the percentage of revenue spent on claims and costs, and a figure below 100 means an underwriter is profitable.

The technical result improved to 491 million crowns from 74 million a year earlier, above a consensus forecast of 290 million.

Tryg's shares closed down 2.1 percent at 294.60 crowns just before the report, underperforming a 0.3 percent fall in the Copenhagen blue-chip index .($1 = 5.479 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)