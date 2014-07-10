BRIEF-Tian shan development holding tian shan real estate and tianshan construction entered into financial assistance agreement
* Tian Shan Real Estate and Tianshan Construction entered into financial assistance agreement
(Adds reason for better results, CEO quote)
COPENHAGEN, July 10 Tryg, the Nordic region's second-biggest general insurer, posted on Thursday second-quarter earnings that came in above expectations, helped in part by one-off effects and maintained its financial targets.
Pretax profit in the second quarter rose to 1.15 billion Danish crowns ($210.5 million) from 688 million crowns a year earlier, above forecasts for 820 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The results were helped by one-off effects from Tryg's Norwegian pension scheme and boosted by increased efficiencies, which brought in an extra 93 million crowns.
Fewer weather-related claims and large claims also helped, according to Tryg's interim report.
"We improved the combined ratio and, even when disregarding the extraordinary one-off effects, achieved a lower expense ratio," Chief Executive Morten Hubbe said in a statement.
Tryg's combined ratio rose 6 percentage points to 80.7 percent.
The company maintained its target for a return on equity of 20 percent after tax and a combined ratio of 90 percent or less.
($1 = 5.4627 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen and Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Says its subsidiary Taishin Securities will merge with Ta Chong Securities with merger record date of July 31
ZURICH, March 13 Switzerland's tax authority may provide administrative assistance to France in a case involving the French subsidiary of UBS, the Swiss federal supreme court has ruled, newswire SDA reported on Monday.