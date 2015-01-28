(Adds CEO and analyst comments, share price, details)

By Ole Mikkelsen

COPENHAGEN Jan 28 Denmark's Tryg, the Nordic region's second biggest general insurer, beat forecasts for quarterly earnings on Wednesday, reaping the benefits of a cost-cutting programme.

Adding to the positive tone, the Danish company's chief executive said he expected its top line revenues to start growing next year, ending two years of declines.

By 0844 GMT, the shares were around 4 percent higher at 784 Danish crowns after hitting record highs in the first minutes of trading.

Profit before tax rose 20 percent to 768 million Danish crowns ($117 million) in the October to December quarter, well above a forecast of 579 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

"What really is a driver for the improved result is the efficiency programme which affected results positively by 395 million Danish crowns in 2014," Chief Executive Morten Hubbe told Reuters.

The efficiency programme comprised initiatives like a change of IT supplier, reducing the number of overall suppliers to 26,000 from 46,000 and a 12 percent cut in staff numbers.

Gross premium income in the quarter fell 1.9 percent from a year ago to 4.65 billion crowns.

"The top line is still declining but the trend is going in the right direction.... In 2016 we expect stable top line growth," Hubbe added.

The group kept its guidance for 2015 of a return on equity target at 20 percent after tax and an expense ratio below 15 percent. It also proposed a dividend of 29 crowns per share and said it would launch a share buyback scheme similar in size as the 1 billion crowns spent in 2014.

"Investors would be disappointed if the management does not live up to the guidance so it is very important to reach it," analyst Jacob Pedersen form Sydbank said, adding that the report was "clearly positive".

Tryg's technical result, the profit without returns from investments, was the best fourth quarter result since the company's shares were listed 10 years ago, Hubbe said.

"The result is supported by considerably fewer weather-related claims in the quarter but unfortunately we did have two costly storms this year," Hubbe said.

Tryg does not have any plans to lift revenues by raising prices on insurance products. "Improvements should come from efficiency programmes and lower costs," Hubbe said. ($1 = 6.5453 Danish crowns) (Additional reporting by Teis Hald Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki and Keith Weir)