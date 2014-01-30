COPENHAGEN Jan 30 Tryg, the Nordic region's second-biggest general insurer, posted fourth-quarter earnings well above expectations on Thursday and maintained its financial targets.

Pretax profit was steady at 639 million Danish crowns ($116.84 million) in October-December, above forecasts for 425 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Tryg said its target remains delivering a combined ratio of of 90 or below and return on equity of 20 percent after tax.

The firm also proposed a 27 crown per share divided, a touch above the 26 crowns a year earlier.

($1 = 5.4691 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)