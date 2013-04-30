COPENHAGEN, April 30 Shares in the Nordic region's second-biggest insurer, Tryg, rose as much as 3.5 percent shortly after the Copenhagen stock exchange opened on Tuesday, after its first quarter pretax profit beat forecasts.

Shares in the company traded up 2.1 percent at 483 Danish crowns at 0709 GMT against a 0.5 percent rise in the Copenhagen stock exchange's main index.

