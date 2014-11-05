* Tryg aims for return on equity of 21 percent in 2017

* Announces 1 bln DKK ($168 mln) buy-back programme

* Shares rise as much as 4.4 pct to record level (Adds details, background)

COPENHAGEN, Nov 5 Danish insurer Tryg raised its long-term financial targets on Tuesday and announced a 1 billion Danish crown ($168 million) share buy-back programme for 2015, sending its shares to a record high.

Tryg, the Nordic region's second-biggest insurer, said it was now aiming for return on equity (ROE) after tax in 2017 of at least 21 percent and a combined ratio of 87 or lower.

The new targets, released ahead of the insurer's capital markets day in London on Wednesday, replace goals set in 2012 for an ROE of at least 20 percent and a combined ratio of 90 percent or lower by the end of 2015.

A combined ratio below 100 indicates an underwriting profit, meaning an insurer is receiving more in premiums than it is paying out in claims.

Shares in Tryg rose by as much as 4.4 percent after the announcement to 667 Danish crowns, their highest ever.

"They are quite aggressive targets, more than expected by the market. It shows that the company has confidence," said analyst Michael Friis Jorgensen from Alm. Brand.

The company also said it would propose a five-for-one share split at its annual general meeting in March 2015.

Tryg, whose main competitor is Topdanmark, also said it would start paying half-yearly dividends from the second half of 2015.

(1 US dollar = 5.9426 Danish crown) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; additional reporting by Annabella Nielsen; editing by David Clarke)