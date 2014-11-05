Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
COPENHAGEN Nov 5 Danish insurer Tryg launched new long-term financial targets and announced a 1 billion Danish crowns ($168.3 million) share buy-back programme for 2015, ahead of its capital markets day in London on Wednesday.
The company said that for 2017 the return on equity after tax must be at least 21 percent, and the combined ratio, a key figure for insurers, must be 87 or lower.
The company also said that it would propose a five-to-one share split at its annual general meeting in March 2015.
(1 US dollar = 5.9426 Danish crown) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Susan Thomas)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.