UPDATE 3-TransCanada files Keystone XL route application in Nebraska
* Application "clearest path to achieving route certainty" (Adds response from group opposing pipeline)
Aug 3 Tanker operator Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss as lower fuel prices pushed bunker costs down.
U.S. crude oil prices fell 9 percent from last year to average $93 per barrel in April-June.
Net loss narrowed to $5.7 million, or 10 cents per share, for the second quarter from $18.1 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue, net of voyage expenses and commissions, rose 12.7 percent to $72 million. Voyage revenue dipped marginally to $99 million.
Analysts on average had expected Tsakos to post a loss of 16 cents per share on revenue of $71.38 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Athens, Greece-based company closed at $4.74 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vishal Krishnan Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Application "clearest path to achieving route certainty" (Adds response from group opposing pipeline)
BRASILIA, Feb 16 Brazilian police targeted the son of Senator Edison Lobão and a former senator in search-and-seizure operations on Thursday, a source said, investigating possible bribes paid during construction of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Nearly 800 former Environmental Protection Agency officials urged the U.S. Senate to reject President Donald Trump's nominee to run the agency as the chamber moved closer on Thursday to approving his pick, Scott Pruitt, the attorney general of oil-producing Oklahoma.