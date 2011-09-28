AMS Q4 revenue falls, sees strong growth potential in 2017
Feb 7 AMS's fourth-quarter revenue fell but came in at the top end of the chipmaker's expectations set in October, when it warned of a setback with one of its customers.
* Says charters range in duration between 1-3.5 years
* Says charters are expected to contribute minimum revenues of $140 mln
* Says 4 vessels fixed on a minimum with profit-sharing arrangements
* Says other 4 chartered on fixed rates (Follows alerts)
Sept 28 Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd , a marine oil and petroleum product transporter, said it has signed time-charter agreements for eight of its vessels.
A time charter is a contract for hiring a ship for a specified period.
The company said the charters -- expected to contribute at least $140 million in revenue -- ranged from one to three-and-a-half years in duration.
"The sum of all chartering activity of late is expected to generate approximately $1 billion in total gross revenues to the company," Tsakos Energy said in a statement.
The company said 73 percent of remaining available days for the year had been fixed with minimum expected revenues of $104 million and 56 percent for 2012 with minimum revenues at $175 million, as of September 28.
Tsakos Energy's shares closed at $5.89 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
Feb 7 AMS's fourth-quarter revenue fell but came in at the top end of the chipmaker's expectations set in October, when it warned of a setback with one of its customers.
TOKYO, Feb 7 Honda Motor Co Ltd and Hitachi Ltd's automotive unit said on Tuesday they would form a joint venture to develop, produce and sell motors for hybrid petrol-electric cars and fully electric vehicles (EV).
TOKYO, Feb 7 Honda Motor Co Ltd and Hitachi Ltd's automotive unit said on Tuesday they would form a joint venture to develop, produce and sell motors for electric cars.