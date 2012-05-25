BRIEF-CLAIRVEST REPORTS Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$2.03
* CLAIRVEST GROUP INC - DECEMBER 31, 2016 BOOK VALUE WAS $532.9 MILLION OR $35.08 PER SHARE VERSUS $502.2 MILLION OR $33.05 PER SHARE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2016
May 25 Tanker operator Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by increase in freight rates and product carrier rates.
January-March net loss fell to $8.8 million, or 19 cents per share, from $9.4 million, or 20 cents per share, last year.
Voyage revenue rose 3 percent to $102.2 million.
Analysts on average expected Tsakos to post a loss of 23 cents per share on revenue of $70 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total fleet utilization fell to 94.7 percent from 98.9 percent.
The Athens, Greece-based company's shares, which have lost more than 40 percent of their value in the last two months, were up 3 percent at $5.25 in premarket trade. They closed at $5.09 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* NEULION- TIM ALAVATHIL IS TAKING ON ROLE OF CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, REPLACING TREVOR RENFIELD, WHO TODAY RESIGNED FROM POSITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 U.S. oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc reported a surprise adjusted profit for the fourth quarter, helped by lower expenses and higher oil prices.