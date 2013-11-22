Nov 22 Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd :
* Reports nine-month and third quarter financial results for
the period ended
September 30, 2013
* Q3 revenue rose 15 percent to $73.8 million
* Says average daily operating costs per vessel were $7,483 in
the third
quarter of 2013 compared to $7,663
* Q3 loss per share $0.04
* Says as of mid-November 2013, the company had 73% of its
remaining 2013 days
fixed
* Says for charters that span beyond 2015, the company expects
another $534
million in minimum contracted revenues
