HONG KONG Oct 12 Hong Kong Chief Executive
Donald Tsang said on Wednesday that the government will resume
construction and sale of subsidised housing in an apparent bid
to soothe public discontent about the city's sky-high property
prices.
Tsang, who is due to step down next year after two terms in
office, is proposing the construction of 17,000 subsidised flats
over four years from fiscal year 2016/17 under the Home
Ownership Scheme (HOS) to provide affordable homes to low-income
families.
"In response to the aspirations of low- and middle-income
families to buy their own homes, the government has put forward
a new policy for the resumption of the HOS," Tsang said in his
final policy speech delivered to Hong Kong's legislators.
The HOS is a government subsidised housing programme to give
low-income residents a chance to purchase flats at a sharp
discount to the market price.
Prices for Hong Kong's apartments, the most expensive in the
world, have risen more than 12 percent this year, surpassing
records in 1997 amid a low interest-rate environment, strong
economic growth and buying by mainland Chinese investors.
Hong Kong suspended the construction and sale of HOS flats
in November 2002, following a broad slide in the local property
market amid a global economic downturn.
