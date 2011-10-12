HONG KONG Oct 12 Hong Kong Chief Executive Donald Tsang said on Wednesday that the government will resume construction and sale of subsidised housing in an apparent bid to soothe public discontent about the city's sky-high property prices.

Tsang, who is due to step down next year after two terms in office, is proposing the construction of 17,000 subsidised flats over four years from fiscal year 2016/17 under the Home Ownership Scheme (HOS) to provide affordable homes to low-income families.

"In response to the aspirations of low- and middle-income families to buy their own homes, the government has put forward a new policy for the resumption of the HOS," Tsang said in his final policy speech delivered to Hong Kong's legislators.

The HOS is a government subsidised housing programme to give low-income residents a chance to purchase flats at a sharp discount to the market price.

Prices for Hong Kong's apartments, the most expensive in the world, have risen more than 12 percent this year, surpassing records in 1997 amid a low interest-rate environment, strong economic growth and buying by mainland Chinese investors.

Hong Kong suspended the construction and sale of HOS flats in November 2002, following a broad slide in the local property market amid a global economic downturn. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)