BRIEF-Whiting Petroleum says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $5.5 mln
* CEO James J. Volker's 2016 total compensation was $5.5 million versus $9 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2mMY2Da) Further company coverage:
Nov 7 TSB: * Tsb deploys a team of investigators to a landing incident at the Edmonton
international airport, Alberta * Tsb says will gather information and assess the occurrence * Source text for Eikon
* CEO James J. Volker's 2016 total compensation was $5.5 million versus $9 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2mMY2Da) Further company coverage:
* OPEC leans towards cut extension but need non-members - sources
* Agreement has annual raises up to $10 per week each year into health reimbursement account for over 300 drivers & inside facility workers Further company coverage: