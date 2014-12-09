Sweden to introduce airline tax in 2018
STOCKHOLM, March 15 Sweden will put forward plans for a tax on air travel before summer and will use the revenue to lower taxes for small companies, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said on Wednesday.
Dec 9 TSB Bank Plc, a subsidiary of TSB Banking Group Plc, appointed Craig Bundell as head of credit cards business, effective immediately.
Bundell will report to product director Jatin Patel, the UK-based banking services provider said.
He joins from Mastercard Inc where he was vice president, European business.
Bundell has also worked at Banco Santander SA 's UK cards division, Visa Europe Ltd, HSBC Holdings Plc and Barclays Plc. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
