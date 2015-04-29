April 29 New British lender TSB Banking Group
Plc first-quarter new and switching bank accounts share
increased to 7.9 percent, above its target of 6 percent.
TSB, which last month agreed to a takeover by Spain's
Sabadell for $2.5 billion, said it had received over 700 million
pounds of gross mortgage applications through its newly launched
TSB mortgage broker service by the end of the quarter.
"TSB is starting to fire on all cylinders as we take on the
big banks in our mission to bring more competition to UK
banking," Chief Executive Paul Pester said in a statement.
TSB, Britain's 7th biggest lender after being hived off from
Lloyds Banking Group last June, posted a group profit
before tax on a management basis for the three months to March
31 of 34.2 million pounds, up 153.3 percent from the fourth
quarter of last year.
