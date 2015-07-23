(Repeats to additional Reuters clients; also adds editing
credit in signoff)
* Gross new mortgage lending 1 bln stg for quarter ended
June 30
* Compares with 479 million in first quarter
* H1 pretax down 44 pct from year before to 23.2 mln stg
* Net interest income 376.7 mln stg vs 374.6 mln
By Aashika Jain
July 23 TSB Banking Group, being bought
by Spain's Banco Sabadell for $2.5 billion, has urged
British finance minister George Osborne to rethink his banking
surcharge if he wants to encourage the growth of smaller
"challenger" banks.
British lawmakers and regulators want to break the dominance
of Lloyds Banking Group, from which TSB was spun off
last year, Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays,
HSBC and the UK arm of Spain's Santander.
Together those five control more than four out of five
personal current accounts in Britain, but Osborne's taxes on
banks have already been attacked by the industry as harming
their ability to lend.
The British government recently announced an 8 percent
surcharge on bank profits above 25 million pounds, effective
January next year, but TSB said the level could be higher.
CEO Paul Pester said that while supportive of the
government's approach, he would urge it to consider raising the
lower limit for exemption of the surcharge to about 200 or 250
million pounds.
"My understanding is that the real income from this tax will
be raised on the 2 to 5 billion pounds worth of profit that the
big banks make, rather than on the hundred or so millions of
profit that banks like TSB make," Pester said.
The CEO said growing a bank in the UK was a challenge and a
surcharge would only make it more difficult for TSB to invest in
growth and to bring more competition to the market.
TSB also reported strong home loan demand, with gross new
mortgage lending soaring to 1 billion pounds for the quarter
ended June 30, compared with 479 million in the first quarter.
It said a mortgage broking service launched in January had
received 1.9 billion pounds of gross mortgage applications at
the end of the first half, with gross lending through this
channel totalling 665 million.
TSB also posted a decline in the share of new personal bank
accounts to 6.7 percent from 7.9 percent in the first quarter,
but said this was above its target of 6 percent.
TSB's first-half pretax profit fell 44 percent from a year
before to 23.2 million pounds, hurt by lower average loan
balances and recognition of a Financial Services Compensation
Scheme levy charge of 14.8 million pounds.
Net interest income reached 376.7 million pounds against
374.6 million.
Sabadell said this month it would move to compulsorily buy
out remaining minority TSB shareholders. TSB will be delisted
from the London Stock Exchange on July 28.
($1 = 0.6410 pounds)
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier and David Holmes)