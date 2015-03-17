MADRID, March 17 The boards of Sabadell
and TSB will meet on Thursday, with the
Spanish bank set to formalise its takeover offer for its British
peer, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
"The Sabadell board meeting is expected to formally approve
its offer along the terms already disclosed," the source said,
referring to the $2.6 billion acquisition approach Sabadell made
to TSB last week.
Sabadell and TSB declined to comment. Lloyds, which owns 50
percent of TSB, has already said it was minded to accept the
offer.
(Reporting by Jesus Aguado, additional reporting by Matt
Scuffham in London, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Julien
Toyer)