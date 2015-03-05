MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 22
DUBAI, March 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 5 New British bank TSB paid Chief Executive Paul Pester 1.89 million pounds ($2.9 million) for 2014, a year in which the business listed on the London Stock Exchange.
Pester's basic salary amounted to 651,588 pounds. He was awarded shares under a long-term incentive plan worth 670,615 pounds as well as other benefits.
Finance Director Darren Pope was paid 1.3 million pounds. That included a 413,690 basic salary and shares under a long-term incentive plan worth 546,536 pounds. ($1 = 0.6558 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)
DUBAI, March 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, March 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.