UPDATE 1-Insurer Munich Re expects lower profit in 2017, shares fall
* Shares 2nd-worst performer on blue-chip DAX index (Recasts with CEO comment, adds analyst, share price, background)
LONDON Oct 24 New British bank TSB said it was picking up nearly one in ten of all new current accounts being opened in the UK and reported a 29 percent increase in third-quarter profit.
TSB, Britain's seventh biggest lender after being spun out from Lloyds Banking Group in June, said its pretax profit rose to 33.1 million pounds ($53 million).
TSB was carved out from Lloyds under orders from European regulators as a condition of Lloyds' taxpayer-funded bailout during the financial crisis of 2007 to 2009.
(1 US dollar = 0.6236 British pound) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)
* Shares 2nd-worst performer on blue-chip DAX index (Recasts with CEO comment, adds analyst, share price, background)
* Generics business expanded by acquisition last year (Adds comments from CFO, shares)
LONDON, March 15 Britain's Marshalls said its paving products developed with new finishes, better drainage and easier installation helped drive a 31 percent rise in 2016 pretax profit, boosting its shares on Wednesday.