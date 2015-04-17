April 17 Tsb Banking Group Plc

* Sabadell and tsb announce that offer document containing full terms and conditions of offer is being posted today to tsb shareholders

* Offer, which is subject to conditions and further terms set out in offer document and form of acceptance

* Offer values entire issued share capital of tsb at approximately £1.7 billion. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Steve Slater)