Britain's easyJet says it needs aviation deal after Brexit
LONDON, March 29 Britain's easyJet said it wanted a straightforward bilateral aviation agreement between the UK and the European Union as a minimum in a Brexit deal.
April 17 Tsb Banking Group Plc
* Sabadell and tsb announce that offer document containing full terms and conditions of offer is being posted today to tsb shareholders
* Tsb says sabadell offer document being posted today
* Offer, which is subject to conditions and further terms set out in offer document and form of acceptance
* Offer values entire issued share capital of tsb at approximately £1.7 billion. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Steve Slater)
LONDON, March 29 Britain's easyJet said it wanted a straightforward bilateral aviation agreement between the UK and the European Union as a minimum in a Brexit deal.
LONDON, March 29 German carmaker BMW, which operates Mini and Rolls-Royce plants in Britain, said the country must listen to the views of global companies during Brexit talks, with continued tariff-free access to Europe of crucial importance.