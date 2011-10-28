(Adds detail on Olympus; changes media slug)
TOKYO Oct 28 The head of the Tokyo Stock
Exchange said on Friday that Olympus Corp risks
possible lawsuits if an independent probe of past acquisitions
at the heart of a scandal engulfing the company leans towards
the current management's view.
The endoscope maker's decision to establish the independent
investigation was prompted by a suggestion from the bourse that
it do so to address governance issues, Atsushi Saito told a
regular news conference.
Saito described the scandal as very regrettable and said
that managers had allowed the firm's corporate value to drop
sharply.
Saito's comments come after Masaki Shizuka, senior executive
officer of the Tokyo Stock Exchange overseeing listing, told a
parliamentary committee on Thursday that there were concerns
investors might lose trust in information provided by Olympus
because the current management was in place at the time of the
deals in question.
Separately, Saito said that the Tokyo Stock Exchange expects
initial public offerings this year to be almost double the
number of listings conducted in 2010.
"IPOs finally appear to be picking up," Saito said.
So far this year the Tokyo bourse has listed 37 companies on
its main exchange and Mothers index for high growth companies.
That compares with 26 last year and 24 in 2009.
