TOKYO Oct 28 The head of the Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Friday that Olympus Corp risks possible lawsuits if an independent probe of past acquisitions at the heart of a scandal engulfing the company leans towards the current management's view.

The endoscope maker's decision to establish the independent investigation was prompted by a suggestion from the bourse that it do so to address governance issues, Atsushi Saito told a regular news conference.

Saito described the scandal as very regrettable and said that managers had allowed the firm's corporate value to drop sharply.

Saito's comments come after Masaki Shizuka, senior executive officer of the Tokyo Stock Exchange overseeing listing, told a parliamentary committee on Thursday that there were concerns investors might lose trust in information provided by Olympus because the current management was in place at the time of the deals in question.

Separately, Saito said that the Tokyo Stock Exchange expects initial public offerings this year to be almost double the number of listings conducted in 2010.

"IPOs finally appear to be picking up," Saito said.

So far this year the Tokyo bourse has listed 37 companies on its main exchange and Mothers index for high growth companies. That compares with 26 last year and 24 in 2009. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Chris Gallagher)