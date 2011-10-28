* Woodford met U.S. prosecutors, hires law firm
* Woodford says his lawyers wrote to the U.S. SEC
* Tokyo bourse head calls for independent review of deals
* Olympus says hasn't confirmed any contact by FBI
* Olympus shares fall as much as 10 pct
By Kirstin Ridley and Nathan Layne
LONDON/TOKYO Oct 28 Former Olympus Corp
(7733.T) Chief Executive Michael Woodford said on Friday he has
met with U.S. federal prosecutors and hired a Washington law
firm, as pressure mounted in Japan on the camera and endoscope
maker to conduct an independent probe into controversial
acquisitions.
Tokyo Stock Exchange head Atsushi Saito said Olympus risks
possible lawsuits if a third-party panel the company plans to
appoint to look into the deals is seen leaning towards the
management's position.
"There should be no prejudice. There are laws to protect
shareholders," Saito told a news conference.
Executives at Olympus are struggling to convince
shareholders it acted properly in paying a record $687 million
in advisory fees to two obscure firms related to the $2 billion
acquisition of British medical equipment maker Gyrus in 2008.
That and a string of other acquisitions by Olympus has cost
the company more than $1.2 billion in charges and write-offs.
The scandal has seen Olympus' share price fall more than 50
percent since it fired Woodford on Oct. 14 and led to the
resignation of Chairman Tsuyoshi Kikukawa.
A Japanese market watchdog, the Securities and Exchange
Surveillance Commission, is looking into the company, while the
FBI in the United States is also conducting a probe.
Olympus agreed last week to appoint the third-party panel
to look into the deals, although it is yet to identify its
members. Saito said he suggested on Oct. 14 that it establish
such a group.
Woodford, 51, who has said he was fired in a boardroom coup
at Olympus for questioning the Gyrus deal, has been publicly
raising questions about the deals and met with the FBI earlier
this week.
On Friday, Woodford told Reuters in a telephone interview
in London that the FBI asked him to meet two federal
prosecutors while he was in the United States, He, however,
declined to discuss further details about their three-hour
meeting.
Woodford also said he had hired Miller & Chevalier, a
Washington-based law firm to represent him in the United
States. His lawyers had written to the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission about the case, he said.
Homer Moyer, a Miller and Chevalier lawyer, confirmed he
was one of the attorneys representing Woodford but declined any
further comment.
Ellen Davis, a spokeswoman for the Manhattan U.S.
Attorney's office, declined to comment on any potential Olympus
investigation or any meeting Woodford may have had with
prosecutors.
Olympus said earlier that it was unaware of any probe by
the FBI into payments it made to the financial adviser.
"Some media have reported that we have been contacted by
the FBI. So far we haven't confirmed that," it said in a
statement.
PAYMENTS DEFENDED
Saito described the scandal and management decision that
had spurred a sharp drop in the firm's corporate value as "very
regrettable."
Olympus's shares resumed their slide on Friday, falling 10
percent to 1,217 yen, following a rebound Thursday after
Kikukawa, the executive at the heart of the furor resigned as
chairman and president.
In a bid to curtail margin trading, the Tokyo bourse said
it was temporarily raising the payment required for such
trades, when shares are bought with money borrowed from brokers
using other securities as collateral.
Kikukawa's successor, Shuichi Takayama, has defended the
92-year-old company's payments to financial advisers New
York-based AXES America LLC and Cayman Island-based AXAM
Investment Ltd.
That fee amounted to 36 percent of Gyrus's acquisition
price. Fees to advisers in M&A deals typically amount to no
more than 2 percent.
Takayama also insisted that Olympus had acted properly when
it paid $773 million for three domestic firms -- a microwave
cookware maker, a medical waste recycler and a cosmetics firm
that together employ around 120 people.
Olympus revealed on Friday that combined revenue for the
three businesses will likely amount to 6.5 billion yen ($86
million) this business year, less than a tenth of an estimate
it made in 2008 for sales of 88.5 billion yen in the 12 months
to March 31, 2013.
Saito's call for a thorough investigation comes after
Masaki Shizuka, the senior executive officer overseeing
listings at the exchange, told a parliamentary committee on
Thursday that there were concerns investors might lose trust in
information provided by Olympus because the management was in
place at the time of the deals in question.
