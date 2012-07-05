TOKYO, July 5 Japan's competition authority has approved a merger between the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Osaka Securities Exchange, the bourses said on Thursday.

The Japan Fair Trade Commision notified the two exchanges that it would not issue a cease-and-desist order for the merger, the exchanges said in a joint statement.

The bourses said it cleared the way for their scheduled merger on Jan 1 next year, pending shareholder approvals. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by John Mair)