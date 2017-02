TOKYO, July 10 The Tokyo Stock Exchange said it will launch its planned tender offer for shares in Osaka Securities Exchange on Wednesday with no change to its 480,000 yen per share offer price despite calls for a higher price from some funds.

The Tokyo bourse said the tender offer would run from Wednesday until Aug. 22.

The companies first announced their plans to merge in November. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Michael Watson)