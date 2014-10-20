BEIJING Oct 20 China's Tsinghua University
School of Economics and Management has added three western
business heavyweights to its advisory council including Mark
Zuckerberg, the Facebook Inc founder who has long sought
to enter the Chinese market where his social network is
currently banned.
Zuckerberg - who was named to the board along with Virginia
Rometty, the IBM chief executive, and Anheuser-Busch
InBev SA CEO Carlos Brito - will attend the business
school's annual board meeting in Beijing on Friday, Facebook
said.
The business school board, with its extensive connections to
the central government, has long served as a social network of
sorts and an informal meeting ground for Chinese policymakers
and international businesspeople seeking closer ties to China.
Founded in 1984 by Zhu Rongji, who went on to serve as
premier of China, Tsinghua's business school has several dozen
board members including Chinese central banker Zhou Xiaochuan,
Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein and Apple
Inc chief executive Tim Cook.
Zuckerberg, who has long stated his desire to enter China as
part of his vision to connect the world's population on
Facebook, will spend several days in Beijing this week to meet
with advertising partners and "China experts" to learn about the
market, the company said.
The world's most popular social network has been blocked in
China since 2009 while the company's Instagram photo-sharing
service was also reportedly blocked in the mainland during the
recent pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.
Entering China is something "we are always interested in and
always studying," said spokeswoman Charlene Chian, who declined
to say whether Zuckerberg will hold any formal meetings with
government officials.
An IBM spokeswoman said Rometty will not attend the board
meeting this week but is due in China in November. Rometty has
visited China repeatedly over past 12 months to mend the
company's image amid calls by some Chinese experts and computing
rivals to abandon foreign technology on cyber security grounds.
Anheuser-Busch, for its part, has long had extensive
business interests in China and owns, among its other
properties, Harbin Brewery in northeast China.
