TAIPEI/BEIJING Oct 13 Chinese state-backed
technology conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup has hired Charles Kau,
the chief of Micron Technology Inc's Taiwanese joint
venture, as its global executive vice president, a person
familiar with the matter said.
Kau is the chairman of Inotera Memories Inc, a
joint venture between the U.S. company and Taiwan's Nanya
Technology Corp.
Last week Kau resigned from his position as president of
Nanya Technology, although he continued as a board member of the
company and as chairman of Inotera.
Nanya Technology appointed one of its veteran executives,
Pei-Ing Lee, as successor. Lee said on Monday during an earnings
conference that the company tried to keep Kau and asked him to
reconsider his decision.
Kau's hiring comes about three months after Tsinghua made an
informal $23 billion takeover offer for Micron that was rejected
out-of-hand by the Idaho-based company's leadership, although
the Chinese side has not given up on a deal, sources have said.
Kau, who played a role in the discussions between Tsinghua
and Micron, will split his time between Beijing and Taiwan, the
source said, adding that his precise role in Tsinghua was yet to
be finalised.
Micron was not immediately available for comment.
