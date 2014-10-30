Oct 30 Tsinghua Tongfang Co Ltd

* Says 9-month net profit down 87.30 percent y/y at 123.15 million yuan (20.14 million US dollar)

* Says gets approval to issue 3 billion yuan commercial paper

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FYwaB0; bit.ly/105qBiR

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1140 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)