Hong Kong, March 28 Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd, China's top state chip manufacturer, said on Tuesday it had signed deals that would provide it with financing of up to 150 billion yuan ($21.8 billion).

In a statement on its website, Tsinghua Unigroup said China Development Bank had agreed to provide financing of up to 100 billion yuan for the five-year period of 2016-2020, while China's Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund would invest up to 50 billion in the semiconductor giant. ($1 = 6.8847 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Sijia Jiang; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)