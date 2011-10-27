HONG KONG Oct 27 Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd , China's second-largest brewer by volume, on Thursday posted 0.88 percent fall in net profit for the third quarter of 2011 as high barley costs hit margins and poor weather slowed growth in sales volume.

Tsingtao, of which Japan's Asahi Breweries Ltd holds an about 19 percent stake, said net profit fell to 674.2 million yuan ($106.12 million) in the three months ended September.

Three analysts had forecast a profit of 695-717 million yuan.

Analysts said Tsingtao's sales growth was affected by poor weather, overbuilt inventories at distributors, an economic slowdown and high inflation, while high barley, packaging and labour costs hit its margins.

Tsingtao said net profit totalled 1.66 billion yuan for the first nine months of 2011, up 11.4 percent from a year earlier.

($1 = 6.353 yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)