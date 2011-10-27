HONG KONG Oct 27 Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd
, China's second-largest brewer by volume,
on Thursday posted 0.88 percent fall in net profit for the third
quarter of 2011 as high barley costs hit margins and poor
weather slowed growth in sales volume.
Tsingtao, of which Japan's Asahi Breweries Ltd
holds an about 19 percent stake, said net profit fell to 674.2
million yuan ($106.12 million) in the three months ended
September.
Three analysts had forecast a profit of 695-717 million
yuan.
Analysts said Tsingtao's sales growth was affected by poor
weather, overbuilt inventories at distributors, an economic
slowdown and high inflation, while high barley, packaging and
labour costs hit its margins.
Tsingtao said net profit totalled 1.66 billion yuan for the
first nine months of 2011, up 11.4 percent from a year earlier.
($1 = 6.353 yuan)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)