(Add details, background, comments)
* Q3 net profit down 0.88 pct, vs 12.9 pct gain Q3 2010
* Sales volume up 14.5 pct in Jan-Sept period, above
industry average
* Shares up 7.4 pct so far, outpacing benchmark index
HONG KONG, Oct 27 Tsingtao Brewery
, China's second-largest brewer by volume,
on Thursday posted a 0.88 percent fall in third quarter profit
as high barley costs hit margins and poor weather slowed growth
in sales volume.
Tsingtao, of which Japan's Asahi Breweries Ltd
holds some 19 percent, said net profit fell to 674.2 million
yuan ($106.12 million) in the three months ended September. It
gave no comparative figures. Net profit rose 12.9 percent in the
third quarter of 2010.
The market had expected Tsingtao to post a third quarter
profit of 695-717 million yuan, according to forecast by three
analysts.
Tsingtao said its net profit amounted to 1.66 billion yuan
for the first nine months of 2011, up 11.4 percent from the same
period a year ago.
Analysts said Tsingtao's sales growth was seen to be
affected by poor weather, distributors' overbuilt inventories,
economic slowdown, and high inflation, while high barley,
packaging and labour costs hit profit margins.
Sales volume rose 14.5 percent year-on-year to 60.4 million
hectolitres during the nine months period, with sales volume of
Tsingtao brand rising 17.7 percent to 32.6 million hectolitres.
"Although the price of raw materials was still high, and the
competition in the market become more and more severe, the
company still maintained the continuous growth of beer sales
volume at a faster speed than that of the whole beer industry,"
the company said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Tsingtao said beer output volume in China for the
January-September period reached 395.6 million hectolitres, up
8.6 percent from the same period a year ago.
Tsingtao hiked prices of its main brands by about five
percent in the first four months of 2011 to help offset rising
packaging and labour costs, and barley prices, analysts said.
"We maintain our buy on Tsingtao Brewery as we believe it is
a long-term winner in the consolidation of China's beer
industry," Deutsche Bank had said in a research note, adding
profitability of the brewer would improve on selling price
increases led by a mix of upgrading and rational competition
amid industry consolidation.
Tsingtao aims to boost annual production capacity to 100
million hectolitres in the next five years. It is China's
second-largest brewer by volume after CR Snow, a joint venture
between China Resources Enterprises and SAB Miller
.
It also competes with Heineken , Carlsberg
(CARLb.CO) and Kingway Brewery in China, the world's
biggest beer market with rising per-capita income driving up
beer consumption.
Tsingtao Brewery's Hong Kong-listed shares have gained 7.4
percent so far this year, outperforming a 14.5 percent drop in
the benchmark Hang Seng Index .
($1 = 6.353 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)