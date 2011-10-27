(Add details, background, comments)

* Q3 net profit down 0.88 pct, vs 12.9 pct gain Q3 2010

* Sales volume up 14.5 pct in Jan-Sept period, above industry average

* Shares up 7.4 pct so far, outpacing benchmark index

HONG KONG, Oct 27 Tsingtao Brewery , China's second-largest brewer by volume, on Thursday posted a 0.88 percent fall in third quarter profit as high barley costs hit margins and poor weather slowed growth in sales volume.

Tsingtao, of which Japan's Asahi Breweries Ltd holds some 19 percent, said net profit fell to 674.2 million yuan ($106.12 million) in the three months ended September. It gave no comparative figures. Net profit rose 12.9 percent in the third quarter of 2010.

The market had expected Tsingtao to post a third quarter profit of 695-717 million yuan, according to forecast by three analysts.

Tsingtao said its net profit amounted to 1.66 billion yuan for the first nine months of 2011, up 11.4 percent from the same period a year ago.

Analysts said Tsingtao's sales growth was seen to be affected by poor weather, distributors' overbuilt inventories, economic slowdown, and high inflation, while high barley, packaging and labour costs hit profit margins.

Sales volume rose 14.5 percent year-on-year to 60.4 million hectolitres during the nine months period, with sales volume of Tsingtao brand rising 17.7 percent to 32.6 million hectolitres.

"Although the price of raw materials was still high, and the competition in the market become more and more severe, the company still maintained the continuous growth of beer sales volume at a faster speed than that of the whole beer industry," the company said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Tsingtao said beer output volume in China for the January-September period reached 395.6 million hectolitres, up 8.6 percent from the same period a year ago.

Tsingtao hiked prices of its main brands by about five percent in the first four months of 2011 to help offset rising packaging and labour costs, and barley prices, analysts said.

"We maintain our buy on Tsingtao Brewery as we believe it is a long-term winner in the consolidation of China's beer industry," Deutsche Bank had said in a research note, adding profitability of the brewer would improve on selling price increases led by a mix of upgrading and rational competition amid industry consolidation.

Tsingtao aims to boost annual production capacity to 100 million hectolitres in the next five years. It is China's second-largest brewer by volume after CR Snow, a joint venture between China Resources Enterprises and SAB Miller .

It also competes with Heineken , Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) and Kingway Brewery in China, the world's biggest beer market with rising per-capita income driving up beer consumption.

Tsingtao Brewery's Hong Kong-listed shares have gained 7.4 percent so far this year, outperforming a 14.5 percent drop in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .

($1 = 6.353 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)