March 25 Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd
, China's second-biggest brewer by volume, saw 2013 net
profit rise 12.2 percent, lagging market estimates as an
oversupply and stiff competition weighed on the country's beer
sector.
Tsingtao, which is one-fifth owned by Japan's Asahi
Breweries Ltd, said net profit rose to 1.97 billion
yuan ($318.32 million) in the year ended December, up from 1.76
billion yuan profit in 2012.
Asia has become the main battleground for the big four
global brewers - Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, SABMiller
, Heineken and Carlsberg, as they
face flagging sales in Europe and the United States. China is
also the world's biggest beer market by volume.
"The beer sector is a highly competitive traditional
industry. Competition among big players is expected to intensify
as more global names enter the domestic market," Tsingtao said
in a filing on the Shanghai stock exchange.
Tsingtao's profit was slightly lower than an estimate of 2.1
billion yuan from 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters, but
marked a bounce from anaemic growth of 1.2 percent last year,
which was the slowest since 1999.
China's beer industry, estimated at 451 billion yuan in 2013
according to Euromonitor, is consolidating, which should support
earnings for market leaders such as Tsingtao.
Tsingtao said in its results statement its market share in
China rose 1.07 percentage points to 17.2 percent in 2013.
Tsingtao posted a fourth-quarter loss of 191.6 million yuan
in the three months ended December, compared with an 80 million
yuan profit the same period a year earlier, according to Reuters
calculations.
The firm, which competes with SABMiller-backed Snow beer, AB
InBev and Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co Ltd, saw 2013
revenues rise 9.7 percent to 28.3 billion yuan against 2012.
Denmark's Carlsberg is also mounting a challenge, upping its
stake in local brewer Chongqing Brewery last year.
Tsingtao's Shanghai-listed shares ended up 0.23 percent on
Tuesday, compared to the 0.1 percent fall in the benchmark CSI
300 Index.
Its Hong Kong stock ended up 0.44 percent, outperforming the
main Hang Seng Index's 0.5 percent fall.
($1 = 6.1888 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan in BEIJING and Lee Chyen Yee in
SINGAPORE; Editing by Matt Driskill and Louise Heavens)