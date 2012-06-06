HONG KONG, June 6 Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd and Japanese beverage firm Suntory Holdings Ltd are joining hands to produce and distribute beer in Shanghai and neighbouring Jiangsu province, in a bid to boost their competitiveness in the fast-growing market.

China is the world's biggest beer market and its consumption of 45 million kilolitres in 2010 - nearly twice that of the United States - is expected to grow 5 percent per year in the next few years.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse early on Wednesday, Tsingtao, China's second-largest beer maker, said it and Suntory (China) Holding Co Ltd would form two 50-50 joint ventures, one in production and one in sales.

The sales venture will take care of sales planning, logistics, promotion and advertising of all the beer business of both parties in Shanghai and Jiangsu province, Tsingtao said.

Japan's Nikkei business daily said the partnership would give Suntory and Tsingtao the biggest share of the Shanghai-Jiangsu region's market, with 32 percent.

Japanese beverage firms have been looking abroad for growth as they battle a highly competitive and shrinking home market.

Japanese brewer Asahi held a near 19 percent stake in Tsingtao as of the end of 2011.

Suntory, known in Japan for its Premium Malt's beer, last year entered a soft drinks venture with Indonesia's GarudaFood, and in 2009 bought soft drinks maker Orangina. ($1 = 6.3675 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)