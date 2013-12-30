BRIEF-Washington Prime Group's JV with O'Connor acquires section at Pearlridge Center
* Washington Prime Group's joint venture with O'Connor acquires 180,000 SF section at Pearlridge Center
ISTANBUL Dec 30 Turkish bank TSKB said on Monday it signed a $220 million mudaraba deal with the Islamic Development Bank to finance energy and energy efficiency projects.
TSKB made the statement to Istanbul Stock Exchange. Mudaraba is a form of investment partnership that is common in Islamic finance. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
* As of feb 21 Ronin Capital Llc Reports 6.8 Pct Stake In Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2lyZfNi] Further company coverage:
* Retirement of director Peter Goldsmith Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: