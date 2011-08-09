TAIPEI Aug 9 Taiwan's TSMC , the world's largest contract chip maker, said late on Tuesday that its board has approved the issue of no more than T$35 billion ($1.21 billion) in unsecured straight corporate bonds in the domestic market to secure low fixed-cost funding.

The company also said in a statement that the board has approved adjustments on the value of its solar business to be transferred to TSMC Solar Ltd to be T$11.18 billion, and the value of the solid state lighting business to be transferred to TSMC Solid State Lighting Ltd to be T$2.27 billion. ($1 = 29.005 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)