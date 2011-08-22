TAIPEI Aug 22 TSMC , the
world's top contract chip maker, priced a five-year bond at 1.4
percent and a seven-year bond at 1.63 percent, according to a
term sheet seen by Reuters on Monday.
TSMC issued a total of T$18 billion ($620.6 million)in
bonds, of which T$10.5 billion was a five-year tenor and T$7.5
billion was a seven year.
TSMC offered the bonds last Wednesday. The market had
expected the company to issue T$7 billion in five-year bonds,
T$7 billion in seven-year and T$4 billion in 10-year bonds.
($1 = 29.004 Taiwan Dollars)
(Reporting by Argin Chang; Editing by Jonathan Standing)