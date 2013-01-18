Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TAIPEI Jan 18 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) sold T$6.2 billion ($214 million) of five-year unsecured corporate bonds at a yield of 1.23 percent on Friday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters, below forecasts.
Six brokers had forecast the yield at 1.25-1.265 percent, according to a Reuters poll.
The world's largest contract chipmaker also auctioned T$11.6 billion seven-year bonds and T$3.6 billion of 10-year bonds at a yield of 1.38 percent and 1.50 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)