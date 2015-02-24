Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 24 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment from Tokyo Electron Ltd , ASML Hong Kong Ltd, Daifuku Co Ltd, Taiwan Daifuku Co Ltd for a total of T$5.73 billion ($181.36 million)
Source text in English:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.5950 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order